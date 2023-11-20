JEFF DRUMMOND:

I think that was way more than anyone bargained for tonight. St. Joseph's is a good, solid program, but I think fans, media, and the Wildcats alike all saw the Hawks lose to Texas A&M Commerce as part of this multi-team event and thought this would be a cakewalk. It was far from it, and it might end up being a good thing for a freshman-laden UK squad. I predict John Calipari is going to tell us "We needed this." It was nice to see DJ Wagner and Justin Edwards come up with some clutch plays tonight and maybe start to feel some good vibes after pressing in the first four games. And where would the Cats be without Tre Mitchell right now? His two 3-pointers in overtime were huge, and he matched Wagner for team-high honors with 22 points. Kentucky was 12-of-25 from the arc (48%) and continues to be formidable from long range. Still need a 7-footer to get on the court ASAP as they were outrebounded 42-35 and outscored 16-9 on second-chance points.

TRAVIS GRAF:

This game was really big for a young team. When the other team was hitting what seemed like everything for spurts of the game, the Wildcats kept their heads on straight and pulled out an overtime win. This one will provide a lot of good game film for the freshmen to learn from, particularly on defensive rotations and communications. The subs and rotations still weren’t great in the second half, but the team made plays. It was a step in the right direction for Edwards and Wagner.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Ordinarily, a close score like that at Rupp against a team that just lost to Texas A&M Commerce would be a major cause for concern, but I think we've seen enough from Kentucky this year to know this can be a really good, balanced, dangerous squad. St. Joe's is better than they showed last time out and they played like it tonight. They had a lot of confidence, hammered the offensive glass against a short-handed UK team, and shot well. Kentucky shot the eyes out of the ball but the defense needed to be better. It's interesting to see what buttons Calipari pushes late in games right now. He put a lot on DJ Wagner tonight and they got the win.