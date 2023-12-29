TRAVIS GRAF:

It was another fun offensive outing for the Wildcats, who played a B game and still almost scored 100 points. Twenty-three assists to only five turnovers is amazing regardless of the opponent. If Kentucky hits 10-plus 3-pointers in a game, it will be hard to beat most of the time. Cleaning up some defensive rotations and attacking the glass are two of the things that must improve before March, however. There’s no reason that Kentucky should be out-rebounded by Illinois State. Antonio Reeves was fantastic, and the freshmen backcourt trio all played their part well. Justin Edwards continues to play his role and get more comfortable heading into conference play.

DAVID SISK:

Wash, rinse, and repeat. Tonight was another game of a comfortable win, and scoring in the nineties. They’re shooting numbers were pretty close to average: 57.1% overall, and 44% from three. 23 assists against six turnovers, and they won the fast break point contest 27-6. Everybody knows what this Kentucky team offensively going into SEC play, and that is a load. It is death by 1,000 quick, explosive cuts. There is still a question about the defensive intensity that wasn’t answered tonight. Yes, the numbers were good, but Illinois State missed a lot of open looks that Tennessee and Auburn won’t. But overall, Kentucky fans have to live where this team is at after stage one of the season. I’ve said that this is my favorite UK team since 2018-19, and I’ve seen nothing to change my mind.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

This was a solid win for Kentucky. Outside of getting beat on the glass, the game showcased all the good things the Cats have been doing: four guys in double-figure scoring, another with nine; 11 3-pointers made on 44% shooting from deep; 23 assists on 36 buckets with only six turnovers; nine blocked shots. It was good to see Antonio Reeves (27 points, 10-of-15 shooting) play so well against his old school. Sometimes that doesn't pan out as the player tries to do way too much. Reeves did all of his damage in the normal flow of the Cats' offense. Things get much tougher now as they hit the road to begin SEC play. Gainesville, Fla., will be quite a rowdy indoctrination for many of UK's younger players. The real season is here.



