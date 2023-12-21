JEFF DRUMMOND:

This one followed the pregame script. I had the Cats 91-69 in our pregame picks, and I figured the Cards would play hard and make it interesting for part of the first half before UK's overwhelming talent advantage took over. Louisville simply had no answer for Antonio Reeves, who exploded for 30 points. Throw in double-doubles for Tre Mitchell (18 points, 12 rebounds) and Reed Sheppard (11 points, 11 assists) as well as a 12-of-25 shooting night from the 3-point arc, and there was much to feel good about from the Cats. John Calipari wasn't about to try to embarrass the embattled Kenny Payne tonight, and UK's 13 turnovers and tendency to send the Cards to the free-throw line too much helped avoid that uncomfortable situation. Bottom line: a good night for Big Blue.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Tough times for the Louisville Cardinals. This one was never in doubt, and that goes for before the game, too. Louisville had no chance to win this game. If Kentucky was locked in and prepared like it was a big game they probably could have won by 40 or 50. Louisville's not good at all. Antonio Reeves got UK cooking in the first half. Reed Sheppard played a complete game. Justin Edwards did some good things. There was a lot to like but this one was expected.

TRAVIS GRAF:

In the first few minutes, you could tell it was Kentucky’s first true road test of the season (Would you call it that? I don’t know, considering the crowd). Once they settled in they took control of the game rather quickly and never looked back. This team just plays so freely and Calipari coaches them that way as well. Antonio Reeves and Tre Mitchell are such big pieces for this team, but the freshmen backcourt duo of Dillingham and Sheppard has special moments of their own. However, I thought that Justin Edwards really started to figure some things out tonight. He’s the last piece that needs to click for Kentucky to be great.

DAVID SISK:

This was about what we expected. Lots of points were scored, but by a different set of players. This game is living proof that you have to pick your poison when guarding Kentucky. Antonio Reeves went on a heater for 30 points. The team was 12-of-25 for 48% from 3, so the fourth-place ranking in that category isn’t going anywhere. The team will have a very Merry Christmas break.