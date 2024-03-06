JEFF DRUMMOND:

Once again, Kentucky showed that when it flips the switch, some really impressive things can happen. The Cats were uncharacteristically sloppy in the first half and had posted only 27 points by the 4:02 mark, but they went into the locker room at halftime with a 45-40 lead. They can do that like no other team in the country. Rob Dillingham was fantastic with 23 points tonight. He's the embodiment of UK's ability to go nuclear on the offensive end of the floor. Antonio Reeves was Antonio Reeves with a 20-spot. Reed Sheppard dishes out 11 assists. And I really like the confidence that's building in DJ Wagner on both ends of the floor. If he can knock down two or three 3s on a consistent basis like he has the last few games, the Cats are even more difficult to defend than they already were. Also loved Cal honoring the old tradition of starting seniors and sending seldom-used Kareem Watkins out there for the opening tip.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

This didn't look like an especially impressive performance for most of the first half, but the firepower usually shows up. It showed up in the form of Rob Dillingham, when Kentucky surged ahead in the first half and when they pushed into a more comfortable lead in the second half. UK dominated second chance points. It was an appropriate send off for a lot of players who have provided great excitement this season, through ups and downs.

TRAVIS GRAF:

I’m disappointed that I was just one total point off in my game prediction for this one. Kentucky took care of business against an inferior opponent. Rob Dillingham put on a patented performance in what could be his last game in Rupp Arena, and Antonio Reeves was no slouch either. DJ Wagner continues to gain confidence and is a rhythm from the outside. Big Z continues to be the best big man option, while the only piece I’m really worried about heading into SECT play is Tre Mitchell who is currently a shell of his early season self while coming back from injury, but there’s a time crunch in getting him back to 100%.

DAVID SISK:

Coaches are never crazy about Senior Night. They are creatures of habit, and routines get changed. Players also can lose focus. Put that against an 8-21 Vanderbilt team before going to Knoxville, and it’s no surprise that UK started slowly. But the offense usually works things out. UK ended up shooting 50%, and 40% from three on 11 makes. All of the guards came up big. However, the defense was still an issue. We didn’t learn anything about this team. It was just survive and advance as the Wildcats desperately fight to get at least a four seed.