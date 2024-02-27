JEFF DRUMMOND:

What a gutsy comeback by the Cats. After Mississippi State opened the second half by extending its lead to 13, all signs were pointing toward this being "one of those nights." But Kentucky fought to constantly stay within striking distance, and once the Cats grabbed the lead, they proved they could close out a good team in a one-possession game. Reed Sheppard was huge, obviously, with a career-high 32 and the game-winning J. But there were all kinds of key contributions down the stretch, a real team victory despite Sheppard's headlining heroics. DJ Wagner had a big steal. Rob Dillingham made a key 3 to give UK its first lead of the night. Antonio Reeves did what Antonio Reeves does (scoring 21 points in ho-hum fashion) but also came up with a huge steal leading to a Sheppard And-1 runout. Free-throw shooting was also massive as the Cats made all 15 they attempted in the second half, including nine in the final 1:10. This gives UK an SEC-leading sixth Quad 1 win and may end up doing wonders for both its SEC and NCAA tournament seeding.





TRAVIS GRAF:

It became harder than it needed to be at the end of the game after building a decent lead, but Kentucky found a way to win a game that it normally seems to lose. The backcourt pieces all had their moments, but Reed Sheppard had a game for the ages. The frontcourt was concerning, scoring a combined six points and grabbing seven rebounds all together. Ugonna Onyenso seems to have taken a step back after a great couple of weeks. It was big for this team to win tonight not only for seeding in both the NCAA and SEC tournaments but also to show that they can win these types of games and build confidence in those situations moving forward.



