DAVID SISK:

The great weapon for Kentucky this season has been their offense, and that was the case again tonight. The Cats defeated Mississippi State 90-77 and matched their seasonal point average against a Bulldog defense that came in giving up just 64 points per game. A 29-13 first-half run moved a 4-point UK lead to 47-27 and put the game out of reach. A sloppy second-half start saw the margin cut to six, but Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham came in and steadied the ship. The bottom line is that if Kentucky’s defense can put up any fight at all, the scoring is just too much for the opponent to overcome. UK shot 56% from the field and went 23-27 from the foul line. There is usually a different big three in each game. Tonight it was Antonio Reeves, Tre Mitchell, and Rob Dillingham who combined for 58 points. I’m beginning to think this team could roll out of bed and score 80 in their pajamas.

TRAVIS GRAF:

Good win for the Cats tonight. Still a work in progress with defensive rotations, but tonight was a step in the right direction with only a couple of stretches of lapses. If Kentucky continues to tighten up its defense, it’ll be a serious combination come March if that pairs with the ability to score 90 on a consistent basis. Ugonna Onyenso has really come on strong and, while he’s not perfect, he gives Kentucky a real rim protection threat. Antonio Reeves was fantastic tonight and Kentucky needs him to hunt and hit those same shots in close games. Justin Edwards’ minutes continue to shrink and it’s do-or-die time for him at this point in the rotation, especially when Adou Thiero comes back.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

This was a solid performance by Kentucky. This Mississippi State team probably isn't good enough to come into Rupp Arena and win unless UK plays very poorly. The Cats played well. Mississippi State didn't show a lot of fight in the first half but the Bulldogs found their pride in the locker room. After withstanding an early second-half run, courtesy of UK turnovers, the Wildcats reasserted control. Ugo gave good first-half minutes. Antonio Reeves was very good, again. Tre Mitchell was as efficient as efficient gets. Tonight showed you just have to score a lot to beat Kentucky. MSU wasn't good enough on offense tonight.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

A lot of good ground to cover tonight. Once again, the Cats post 90 points, and it didn't really feel like it was an outstanding offensive night. Then you look up and see that they shot 56% against a really good defensive team, made 23 of 27 free throws, and were never truly threatened in a game that Vegas had pegged as a 5- to 7-point affair. Kentucky showed it could dictate tempo and get into MSU's legs in the first half, then showed it could play halfcourt basketball and nearly match its first-half output. A lot of good individual performances tonight, led by Antonio Reeves' 27-point night, but I liked how Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso combined to give them 14 points, 12 rebounds, and six blocked shots at the 5 spot. They were both really active and gave the Cats a presence at that spot against an older, bulkier MSU frontcourt.