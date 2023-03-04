TRAVIS GRAF:

It was gut-check time for Kentucky and the Wildcats came out and punched Arkansas in the mouth from the opening tip all the way til the final buzzer. Not having a point guard and on the road against a Razorbacks team that is desperate for a win, I chocked this up as a loss beforehand. John Calipari came in with an excellent game plan and executed it perfectly. I also believe Calipari coached his best game of the year. Antonio Reeves was phenomenal (37 points, 12-of-17 FG, 11-of-11 FT) and if he can play halfway as good as he did today for the rest of the season, Kentucky can make a run. Jacob Toppin (21 points) was also very good in a makeshift ballhandling role. Another Quad 1 win for the Cats.

DAVID SISK:

When you least expect it. Just like in both Tennessee games, nobody circles the wagons like the Kentucky Wildcats. Oscar Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin got things started then Antonio Reeves took over the rest of the way. As unlikely as this road win seemed, when you have a guard who scores 37 points, the pressure goes back on an Arkansas team that doesn’t shoot well. Jacob Toppin added 21. Kentucky’s length also gave Arkansas trouble as they missed a ton of shots around the rim. The bottom line is this was a program win. I’ve seen in from a lot of historically successful ones this season. When you have pride you are at your most dangerous when your back is against the wall. What do I expect in the SEC Tournament? I have no idea, but it will be wide open, and Kentucky will be in the middle of it with a double bye.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Every time Kentucky goes into a game and I find myself wondering, 'How are they going to keep this one close?' I'm reminded they're still Kentucky. They play their best when it looks like they don't have much of a chance. Cason Wallace was out. Sahvir Wheeler was out. On the road at Arkansas, Oscar Tshiebwe fouls out with five minutes to go. But Antonio Reeves wasn't letting Kentucky lose today. Nor was Jacob Toppin. The poise and maturity from those who had to play well today was something to behold. Arkansas was not able to capitalize on Kentucky's absences and the Cats get an impressive Q1 win to end the regular season. I'll be honest, I didn't see it coming. Certainly not like that.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

I've always had this theory that Kentucky often plays its best -- win or lose -- when the fan base and media least expect it. You could certainly file this game in that folder. Along with the road game earlier this season at Tennessee, I didn't think the Cats had a prayer of winning this game with both of its point guards out with injuries against an Arkansas team that kind of manhandled them last month in Rupp Arena. But March 4, 2023, becomes "The Antonio Reeves Game" in UK basektball lore as the senior wing scores a career-high 37 points while playing emergency "lead guard" today. Just an amazing performance while logging all 40 minutes. And a fantastic job by the UK staff in getting its makeshift roster ready to compete at this level today. They've taken some heat this season, so you have to shower them with praise today. All I can say at this point is good luck trying to figure out college basketball this season. The SEC and NCAA tournaments are going to be a wild ride.