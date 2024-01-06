JEFF DRUMMOND:

Although the Cats had played poorly in the first half, I thought the eight-point deficit at halftime was somewhat encouraging. It could have been 15-plus in Florida's favor, but Kentucky hung around just close enough to give itself a chance. The Gators had a +21 advantage from the 3-point arc in the first half -- with two of them banked in -- but their shooting gravitated to the norm in the second half as only one of their 11 attempts hit the mark. Aaron Bradshaw epitomized the turnaround for UK. He had a ROUGH first half, almost to the point where one wondered if John Calipari could afford to play him any longer. But the freshman 7-footer came up with the biggest sequence of the game, blocking at shot with the score tied at 76 with 1:45 remaining, and splashing a 3-pointer to give the Cats a lead they would not relinquish with 1:27 to go. In the second half alone, he had 10 points, seven rebounds, two steals, and a blocked shot, rewarding his coach's faith. Lastly, I thought UK's ability to get the ball into Reed Sheppard's hands for six game-icing free throws in the final 90 seconds was huge. That's often easier said than done. Big W in a tough place to play. I think all but about three of Cal's previous teams may have lost that one.

DAVID SISK:

Jay Bilas called Kentucky’s performance in Gainesville a “gutsy win.” I agree. The team answered a couple of questions. How will a team full of freshmen make it in their first true road game? How will this team do when they are not making as many shots? Can they depend on the defense? There were lots of verdicts to the affirmative side. The Cats trailed the entire game and pulled one out in a rough-and-tumble environment. With the exception of some last-minute breakdowns, the defense was much better in the second half. Going into the last minute Florida had 12 fewer second-half points. The Gators’ shooting percentage was five percent lower, and Kentucky forced five more turnovers. Kentucky doesn’t need 30-point wins, well at least not all of them. These kind of wins are what toughen a team up for March.

TRAVIS GRAF:

What a gutsy win for the Cats. It wasn’t pretty at times and the defense and rebounding had major lapses. Nonetheless, Kentucky pulled it out on the road and had big plays from different players along the way. John Calipari needs a big shoutout for his second-half adjustments. This win showed me that Kentucky is a Final Four-caliber team for sure, as they weathered the storm when things didn’t go right and whenever they couldn’t get over the hump for portions of the game.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

That looked like a game Kentucky was going to lose. Just think about everything that was working against them. No Thiero. Bradshaw didn't play especially well. It wasn't close to Dillingham's best game. Florida hit a bunch of first-half 3-pointers and they're a team that can really make you pay if you have any weakness inside. But Kentucky found a way. Most teams are going to have a really hard time scoring with this team over 40 minutes. Great way to start SEC play by one of the teams that clearly has a chance to make a very deep run.