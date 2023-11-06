DAVID SISK:

I going to admit something. I jumped all over Kentucky minus-17. My take was New Mexico State is in a rebuild. Kentucky is down three 7-footers, but this would not be the night that would hurt them. The kicker is that Kentucky is very, very talented on the perimeter. Everything worked in the Wildcats' favor. On a night where they shot 29 3s and made only nine, the Cats still put up 86 points. Of the top eight players everybody contributed. They were outstanding defensively and were able to turn the harassment on that end into easy points. UK had 25 fast-break points, many resulting from 18 forced turnovers. I expect more of the same on Friday night. It’s going to be fun to see how a talented group that plays hard squares up in a week against No. 1 Kansas.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

I thought this season opener unfolded just about how one would expect. The Cats got off to a bit of a slow start. You could see some nerves and jitters early playing in front of a big crowd, but they eventually settled into a nice flow and methodically pulled away in the second half (49-17) for a blowout win. I loved the balanced scoring. This team will not be dependent on one guy to carry them, although Antonio Reeves has proven at times during his career that he's capable of doing that. It's a luxury that he doesn't carry that burden because he's surrounded by so many skilled teammates. They need to improve on the glass before the big Champions Classic matchup with Kansas, but there's not a whole lot to nitpick tonight.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

There was a lot to like tonight. We'll dig into it more, in specifics, in the days ahead. But I'm a big believer in this team. The backcourt is so impressive. Some nights Wagner will be the guy. Other nights, Reeves. Some other nights, Sheppard. And Dillingham was the team's leading scorer tonight. College basketball is a guard's game and Kentucky has a bunch of really solid guards. That could take them a long way. Tre Mitchell looks perfect for this team as well. At no point did I think anything that happened tonight was concerning so for a season opener that's pretty good.



