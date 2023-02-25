JEFF DRUMMOND:

We've been wondering if we would ever see this kind of performance by the Cats this season. Kentucky put it all together today, and put it on Auburn in a game that the Cats really needed to keep their late-season momentum rolling toward both a top-four seed in the SEC Tournament and an improved NCAA Tournament seed. Oscar Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin combined for 35 points and 29 rebounds. There may not be a frontcourt duo in the nation that can match their productivity on their best day. Antonio Reeves provided the perimeter punch with 21 points, including four triples, and Cason Wallace flirted with a third double-double for UK, going for 19 points and nine assists. Defensively, the Cats held Auburn to 34% from the field, one of UK's best showings on that end of the floor in SEC play. Everything clicked for Kentucky today. This is a version of John Calipari's squad that will give fans hope entering the postseason.

TRAVIS GRAF:

Kentucky turned a corner today, perhaps not ‘the’ corner, but a corner nonetheless. The Wildcats finally showed that they’re able to put their foot on another team’s throat and keep it there. After surrendering some big leads the past couple of games, it was encouraging to see the Cats keep extending their lead for the duration of the game. Everyone played well, and I think what you saw today was the best version of Kentucky offensively and defensively. They rebounded extremely well, shot confidently, and played good defense all around for the majority of the game. I thought Cason Wallace played his best floor game in a Kentucky uniform as well.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Big-time win for Kentucky. I'd caution that Auburn really didn't respond well, but the Cats are playing with the kind of edge everyone wanted to see for much of the season. Since the loss to Georgia they have been grown men on the boards and that continued today. Livingston didn't give Kentucky what he has sometimes recently but everybody else really stuffed the stat sheet and played efficient basketball. This was as locked in for 40 minutes as we've seen Kentucky all season. They're peaking at exactly the right time.



