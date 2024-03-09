JEFF DRUMMOND:

The Cardiac Cats put Big Blue Nation through the ringer in the final minute of play, but they showed a ton of resolve to go into Knoxville and spoil the Volunteers' Senior Day, not to mention potentially denying Tennessee a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament. Speaking of the tourney, that game had an Elite Eight feel to it, and Kentucky showed once again that it can win a hard-fought, physical game against a team with elite analytics. It reminded me a lot of the Auburn win. That's the fourth W against a KenPom Top 10 team, as good a collection as anyone can claim. Antonio Reeves and Reed Sheppard were both huge with 27 points apiece to offset the incredible 40-point night by UT's Dalton Knecht, but I thought the 16 points that Justin Edwards posted were just as important. Kentucky had balance, and Tennessee did not. The Cats also won the battle on the glass 42-37 after losing it in Rupp Arena last month, and they blocked nine shots. That's growth. Built for March.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

This is exactly where fans wanted the team to be going into the SEC Tournament. There have been more losses than folks wanted to see, but the team is peaking at the right time. They're a long way away from the losses that provided the "floor" talk earlier this year and have played the kind of basketball over a stretch that makes you believe they could make a lot of noise. Reed Sheppard, Antonio Reeves, and Justin Edwards made big-time offensive contributions and the defense was solid and even very good at times. This was similar to their win at Auburn.

TRAVIS GRAF:

Kentucky escaped with a big-time win against a top-five team, even though the Cats almost coughed it up at the end. However, with the win, those mishaps are lessons for close games down the road. Kentucky’s backcourt showed out and Justin Edwards played a great game. Dalton Knecht went nuclear and Kentucky weathered the storm. Kentucky matched their physicality, played good defense for the most part, and made open shots. When they do all three they can beat anyone in the country. Ugonna Onyenso also provided key moments.

DAVID SISK:

Kentucky’s march into March is no longer wishful thinking. They backed up the hype today with an SEC win that doesn’t get any bigger. They knocked off the regular season champs. Dalton Knecht was brilliant with 40 points, and it still didn’t matter. Kentucky’s backcourt was just too much. They continue to overwhelm the opponent in waves. Antonio Reeves and Reed Sheppard each had 27, and had the full bag on display. Justin Edwards also continued his stellar three-point shooting. The narrative now goes to what Kentucky can be in the postseason. That looks like a really, really strong team.