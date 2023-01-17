DAVID SISK:

Tonight was definitely interesting. Of course, Oscar Tshiebwe had a huge night, even by his standards, scoring 37 points and pulling down 24 rebounds, but the lineups were worth a lot of conversations. Cason Wallace has turned into the primary ball handler while it appears Sahvir Wheeler has taken a diminished role. Wallace was sharp, and it appears his back is close to 100%. The combination of Wallace, Antonio Reeves, and C.J. Frederick gives them their best shooting group, although the defense can be spotty at times. It was a good win, but the question is still going to be how much burden can the rest carry when Tshiebwe is not close to his best.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

It's hard to believe Oscar Tshiebwe, despite being barely 6-foot-9 and lacking explosive leaping ability, can keep adding games like this to his Kentucky resume. UK head coach John Calipari called the 37-point, 24-rebound performance "a video game," which probably describes it as well as any of us could do. It's really a sight to behold, and Big Blue Nation is going to miss it when Oscar is no longer wearing that No. 34 uniform for the Cats. Outside of his dominance, I really liked the fight we saw from the Cats coming out of the half and trailing a solid UGA club by eight. I thought that first four or five minutes of the half was the difference in the game. The defensive adjustments and effort was much better in the second half, holding the Bulldogs to just 36% after they scorched the nets for 56% in the first half.

TRAVIS GRAF:

Kentucky struggled with another slow start in this one but settled in in the second half. This was due to playing the best lineups with the most talent, and everyone on the floor making plays happen from time to time. The offense flowed well and the Bulldogs had no answer for Oscar Tshiebwe, who had one of his best games in a Kentucky uniform. The Cats struggled defensively but made strides on that end throughout the game. It’s still a work in process, but it was another step in the right direction and Kentucky found six players who make a lot of sense together in the second half. Sahvir Wheeler will have big moments throughout the rest of the season, but it was smart of Calipari to ride the hand of Cason Wallace tonight.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

That was another step in the right direction as far as I'm concerned. A lot of it was Oscar having an insane game, but that's one realistic way for Kentucky to become a team that's for real. Oscar dominating. He's capable of it and he did it tonight. He doesn't have to have those numbers, but there was a difference in the motor and intensity especially after halftime. I think roles are starting to become more defined for this team. UGA came in with a lot of confidence and Kentucky took the first half punch and showed they were capable of playing at a much higher level. If beating UT was about consistent mental and physical toughness in execution, tonight was about playing with more hunger after intermission. It's hard to say Wheeler should be the main point guard now.