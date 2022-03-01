QUICK TAKES: Kentucky 83, Ole Miss 72

JEFF DRUMMOND:

I think there will be some people grumpy about this one. The Cats came into tonight's game as 18-point favorites but never could completely put a 13-16 Ole Miss team away. Cause for concern? I don't think so. More than anything, I think it might signal that UK is a little fatigued from running the recent gauntlet of high-profile matchups and are starting to look forward to tournament play. There's still one really important game left in the regular season, though, and Kentucky needs to bring its A game to Florida on Saturday. Back to this one... I'm not sure what to make of a game where the Cats shot close to 60% and never really pulled away from the Rebels. There were some good things. The shooting (33/55 FG, 6/14 FG). A nice batch of assists (18). Another double-double by Oscar Tshiebwe (18 points, 15 rebounds), his 24th of the season and 12th in a row. But the Cats are also showing some regression on defense after Ole Miss shot close to 50% against them tonight. I'm sure that will be a John Calipari talking point when this one is over. As Bill Belichick would say, "We're on to Gainesville."

TRAVIS GRAF:

It was pretty much a boring game for the most part this evening, but it was a necessary evil to prepare for the end of the season. Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington got back on track, the Cats got to face a zone, and they figured out what physical post players can do to them when they go through the motions. The biggest question mark entering the rest of the season is Kentucky’s defense. It’s been a consistent problem for the nether part of the past month or so. All in all, it was a great send off for seniors Kellan Grady and Davion Mintz, plus whoever else might have been playing their last game in Rupp.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

It was far from the most dominant this team has looked but it's tough to find fault in a double-digit conference win. Kentucky shot 60% from the field and Ole Miss shot 50% so there was a lot of offense in this one. It's tough to find fault in 60% shooting with 18 assists but those numbers for this team aren't shocking. For Kentucky there was nice scoring balance and Matthew Murrell was excellent for Ole Miss. The defense has to be better than that. I think they will be in the postseason because they've usually been better than that but there was no reason for Ole Miss to shoot that number and it will be a good teaching point for Calipari. Most importantly, UK got the right outcome in the last game for Mintz and Grady in Rupp Arena.



