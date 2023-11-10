JEFF DRUMMOND:

I'm not sure how much we can read into this one with Kentucky missing four of its main frontcourt players after Adou Thiero was ruled out due to the concussion protocol before tonight's game tipped off. With little rim protection or rebounding, the first half was a struggle. The Rupp Arena crowd was stunned to find the Wildcats trailing by as many as 13 points. It took 12 minutes and 19 seconds to grab their first lead. The second half was a much better performance, but UK never really completely buried the unexpectedly scrappy visitors. But let's focus on the positives: five scorers in double figures again, led by grad senior guard Antonio Reeves with 21, and only three turnovers. It's been pretty amazing how these young newcomers have taken such good care of the ball through six exhibition games and two regular-season games.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

You've got to give Texas A&M Commerce a lot of credit for how they played tonight, especially coming out of the gate taking Rupp by storm and building a 21-8 lead. Some pointed out on social media that Tommie Lewis averaged 3.5 points per game on 27% shooting last season. He was red-hot and played probably the game of his life. Commerce played their A+ game and took advantage of every opportunity, even knocking down a bunch of tough shots against solid defense. UK extended the defense and started to bother Commerce from that point in the game, and even with only seven scholarship players available (a high-quality seven, mind you), they cruised to victory. Tremendous scoring balance with only Reed Sheppard totally deferring to teammates. We saw the positive impact Sheppard can make on the game even when he's not scoring. Tre Mitchell looks like one of the most versatile players of the entire Calipari era to me. Very efficient offensive game for Edwards, Mitchell, and Reeves.

TRAVIS GRAF:

Kentucky’s lack of size was taken advantage of some tonight with less rebounding and rim protection than John Calipari would like to have. DJ Wagner was up and down, but the other guards carried the slack. Reed Sheppard just impacts the game on a winning level no matter the scoring. This team is fun to watch when they’re out in transition, but A&M Commerce did a good job of preventing that for most of the first half. This is the version of Antonio Reeves that the team needs on Tuesday to pull out a win. It was promising to see the team lock in defensively after an early blow from the opposing team, which shows maturity and the willingness to buy in.

DAVID SISK:

I don’t take anything from the first two games. They probably played better in the season opener, but the bottom line is that both games were basically exhibitions. Kentucky’s weakness right now is all of the injuries to the big men. Neither New Mexico State nor Texas A&M Commerce could exploit that. Both were perimeter matchups, and Kentucky’s guards and wings are as good as anybody in college basketball. Now the season starts in earnest Tuesday night versus top-ranked Kansas. Besides Ugonna Onyenso, Aaron Bradshaw, and Zvonimir Ivisic, the Cats were also without Adou Thiero. We will know more about this team next Wednesday morning. But what we know right now is they need to get healthy.