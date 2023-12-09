JEFF DRUMMOND:

I'm going to focus on the positive today. Outside of a roughly six-minute stretch from the end of the first half and the start of the second half, I thought Kentucky played well against a solid Penn team. The Quakers feel like one of those 14 or 15 seeds you could see early in the NCAA Tournament, so a 15-point win is a good thing. I liked what Aaron Bradshaw brought to the table in his second game as a Cat. He brings a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds while blocking three shots and recording a steal. That's a huge boost to the UK frontcourt. I'm a bit concerned about cutting back on 3-point shots and slowing down the pace from what we saw in the first seven games of the season, but like I said with my first line, we'll keep a positive mindset today.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Nice win for Kentucky today. This was not their best effort but they still notched a 15-point win against a solid team. Different guys stepped up. It was interesting to finally see the real impact Bradshaw can give them. As he continues getting in better shape and shaking off rust he can be a major factor. There were times when he did some things that just were not there when he was out of action. You have to be able to win games in different ways to advance in the tournament. This team still has to improve on defense but Penn couldn't miss early in the second half.

DAVID DISK:

Kentucky was its own worst enemy, in a way, with all of the high-flying blowouts early in the season. There was good and bad today with more good. But I guess many of us want perfection. Except for the closing seconds, the first half was a positive. The team defended and executed. That got away from them early in the second, but they finished the game strong over the final 10 minutes. Penn’s style and skill set are tough to play against. The conversation leaving Philadelphia will be the play of Aaron Bradshaw in his second game: 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 blocked shots. He showed the full repertoire offensively and provided much-needed rim protection on the other end. The addition of talented size could come quickly enough with a meeting against Armando Bacot and North Carolina coming in exactly one week.