JEFF DRUMMOND:

This is a game Kentucky had to win, and they accomplished that task. But how it transpired may lead to more even more concern for the puzzling Wildcats. After building a 60-50 lead with 10:42 remaining, the Cats tried to take the air out of the ball and shorten the game. It backfired in a dangerous way with LSU cutting the lead all the way down to one on two occasions, including a stress-inducing 72-71 tally with three seconds remaining before Jacob Toppin helped ensure the win with a pair of free throws. In between, the Cats missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and fouled a shooter on a late 3-point attempt. Whew. If this is the way the Cats hope to navigate a brutal SEC slate this season, fans better buckle up. It's going to be a really bumpy ride. The good news: Oscar was Oscar with 19 and 16, and Jacob Toppin built on his momentum from the Louisville game with 17 of his 21 points coming in the second half. Kentucky finished with only six turnovers, which may have been the most important stat of the game.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

I'm torn on this game. Kentucky led throughout and the lead should have been more than it was. LSU had some things break their way and some officiating in the first half didn't help either. At the same time, when it was 67-61 and Kentucky had a chance to close the game, they did almost everything they could to give the game to LSU. We saw a tight lineup tonight. The offense was good until the last several minutes of the game when it wasn't. They worked LSU on the boards and there was a lot of good. But that ending was sobering a bit.

TRAVIS GRAF:

Kentucky took a step forward tonight, beating a quality team that just knocked off a top-10 opponent last week. It wasn’t an A+ game by any means but you could see some strides being made. The ‘Cats pulled off the win despite playing with their food and never putting their foot on LSU’s throat. Kentucky has found four of their top five players but will have to figure out the wing spot, and that will be Livingston and Reeves by committee until Fredrick is back. I thought Sahvir Wheeler was fantastic for 90-percent of the game, and Toppin and Oscar were great as well. Whoever is in the game on the wing will have to be aggressive to score. Livingston played good defense for the most part and moved the ball well, but he shied away from shooting in the second half and passed up good looks.

DAVID SISK:

I really liked this Kentucky team for three-quarters of the game tonight. No, I didn't. I loved it. They were decisive, and everything was done with purpose. The cuts, screens, passess, drives, all had conviction. Even though LSU was going under every screen, the Cats were getting the ball inside to Oscar Tshiebwe, and the others were getting good looks in the flow of the offense. The Cats were dominating a half-court battle in the paint, and on the boards. Then the last 10 minutes came. True, LSU made some lucky shots, but UK got some fortunate bounces of the ball as well. l want to go back and watch the replay, but it just looked like they got tentative again down the stretch. The ball quit going inside to Tshiebwe while the guards dribbled around out front in the fake motion they liked to run. When they don't get their first option then they are left to scramble with just a few seconds left on the clock. LSU is better than I anticipated. They are a tournament team. I would hate to go there and play. I also have to compliment John Calipari on his handling of Jacob Toppin. I never thought we would see this kind of outing from him, and without him it would probably have been a road loss. They've got to go back and look at what worked for 30 minutes and stick with it.