JEFF DRUMMOND:

The Cats had to have this one as they were directly positioned on Joe Lunardi's infamous bubble against Mississippi State tonight. The Bulldogs were "in" prior to tipoff, and it appears UK will trade places leaving Starkville tonight. It wasn't easy, but none of us thought it would be. The Cats showed a lot of fight and toughness, which will certainly please John Calipari. Chris Livingston had a huge second half, and some of his hustle plays that won't show up in the box score might have been the difference in winning and losing. This was a good team win, and most importantly a good Quad 1 win.

TRAVIS GRAF:

Nothing is easy with this Kentucky team, is it? The Cats had a chance to put the game away with a 13-point lead and eight minutes left in the second half, but some questionable decisions on both ends made this game a lot closer than it should’ve been. Chris Livingston and Jacob Toppin were big at the forward spots, and Oscar Tshiebwe had a good offensive night. Cason Wallace was excellent as a floor general despite his shot not falling. It wasn’t pretty at all, but Kentucky got the job done and added a Quad1 win to its resume.

DAVIS SISK:

A 17-3 Kentucky run between the 16:07 and 8:33 marks of the second half was the difference. That put the Cats up 56-43. Mississippi State made it a game late, but the deficit was too much to overcome. The run was indicative of what this team does to be successful. It was workmanlike and hard-nosed. There were no frills or explosion. UK had 18 offensive boards and won the rebounding battle 38-22. The Cats also defended during that stretch. The foursome of Toppin, Tshiebwe, Livingston, and Reeves also combined for 61 points. They needed every bit of it without C.J. Frederick and Sahvir Wheeler. To summarize this was a program victory. You can tell a team that is influenced by that. This win came in a tough environment with their backs against the wall.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

I thought that was one of Kentucky's more gritty wins of the season. It wasn't pretty but it's probably never going to be pretty with this bunch. I mentioned on social media that I think a good goal would be winning a couple more Quadrant 1 games, get passed the first round, and give yourself an opportunity to take a shot at a contender for a chance at the Sweet 16. Chris Livingston really stepped up and made big plays tonight. It was a great moment for him and promising for his future. Otherwise there was a lot of balance and even though Cason Wallace shot very poorly everybody found ways to chip in.