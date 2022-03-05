QUICK TAKES: Kentucky 71, Florida 63

JEFF DRUMMOND:

It looked like the Cats took the constructive criticism of their defense to heart prior to this game and looked much better on that end of the floor than they have in the last four or five games. It's always a challenge to win in Gainesville, and UK almost made it look routine today, even though the Cats could never really bury the Gators. Florida really needed this game in its hopes to build momentum for an NCAA tourney bid, and the Cats were able to overcome that focus and effort. A lot of that was courtesy of -- who else? -- Oscar Tshiebwe, who may have locked down the national player of the year honors with a 27-point, 15-rebound performance. All in all, a really good win to take into tournament time.

DAVID SISK:

Kentucky did what they had to do today to get a road win in Gainesville. They got off to a quick start and took as much as a 16-point lead in the first half. They knew a team as physically and mentally tough as Florida would not fold. But the Gators are offensively challenged, and even though they trimmed it to six late, they just couldn’t put the ball in the goal enough to legitimately create a scare. Oscar Tshiebwe was once again a force against the Gators. He has posted 54 points and 34 rebounds in two games against them. Now it’s off to an SEC Tournament that could be as competitive as the Sweet 16. Today was a win that should make them feel good going into the postseason.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Kentucky took care of business on the road yet again in Gainesville. They've played well at Florida in recent years and you had to expect they would with it being the last game of the regular season and with seeding implications. It's a good sign that healthy Kentucky was able to put together this kind of game on the road. It wasn't their most dominant performance but it was surgical. They got the good looks whenever they needed to find them to keep Florida at bay. The Gators should be a tournament team and this was their Senior Day so to be that comfortably ahead throughout was a positive. I thought the defense was much better than it was against Ole Miss and Oscar Tshiebwe was, of course, spectacular.



