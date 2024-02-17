JEFF DRUMMOND:

For years, I have always maintained that Kentucky is at its best when the narrative suggests the Wildcats cannot win. They were given no chance to win at Arkansas and Tennessee last year and came away with Ws in both hostile venues. It's been that way for years at UK. Once again, the Cats rose to the occasion with a serious gut-check, team effort. Perhaps the best defensive effort of the season, given the opponent and site of the game. Kentucky holds Auburn to 31% from the field, turns 11 turnovers into 23 points, and out-rebounds the Tigers 39-36. Antonio Reeves' ability to come up with buckets was huge. Every time it seemed like Auburn had a chance to cut into the lead a little bit further, he came up with something on his way to a 22-point night. Could this be the game we look back on as the turning point?

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Talk about a game that has the potential to reframe the conversation. That outcome flew in the face of everything we had been trained to expect from Kentucky this season. I didn't know they were capable of locking in and playing defense like that. That's two games in a row Kentucky has built a lead, sustained it, and stayed locked in enough that it wasn't the trading basket stuff we've seen for so much of the year. Antonio Reeves had a really big game, hit some huge shots. This was without Tre Mitchell. Sometimes short-handed teams rally around one another.

TRAVIS GRAF:

What a big-time win for Kentucky. You can see all of the parts starting to come together. They won a game without scoring a ton and in a hostile environment. The Cats punched Auburn in the mouth early and never looked back, even when giving up small runs here and there. I thought the rotation was really good tonight from Cal, and he’s found his core players moving forward in addition to Tre Mitchell.