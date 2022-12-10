JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Early in the season I have a tendency to think about what John Calipari has in mind for the team in the long-term. I'm not sure they took a huge step towards being a well-rounded finished product on offense today, because so much of it was the Oscar show, but sometimes you need your stars to be stars. He was certainly that. In the first half some of his less sterling qualities were on display, but we saw the effect of his sheer force of will in the second half when UK all but abandoned long ball attempts and gave it to the National Player of the Year time and again. It was a solid defensive game overall for Kentucky.

DAVID SISK:

With Justin Rowland’s blessings I am going to title the film review “Oscar defeats Yale.” When the Bulldogs made this game a coin flip early in the second half, Tshiebwe became options one through five offensively. Yale was tough, but the physical inside presence wore them down. This style was what was needed today, but it’s not the blueprint for a deep March run. Kentucky’s offense was fluid in the first few minutes, but then it went into neutral. The movement slowed. It also happened with the guards as the ball was pounded inside. Cason Wallace and Antonio Reeves need more shots. Kentucky needs to push the ball, get it to Oscar early, but keep the guards playing fast. A win is a win, but the same questions going in are still around after the 10-point win.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

You can definitely stick this one in the "Thank goodness for Oscar" file. He was clearly the difference in this game, accounting for 41% of Kentucky's scoring and 39% of the Cats' rebounds today. It was good to see UK recognize his advantage in the post and take advantage in the second half, but the overall offense still seems to lack cohesion with gifted scorers like Antonio Reeves and CJ Fredrick struggling to find a consistent groove. John Calipari has to find a way to get both of those guys rolling in the same game. I don't put all of the blame on Sahvir Wheeler like some fans are doing right now -- it's more system and cohesion than that -- but I don't like seeing my point guard being second on the team with 14 field goal attempts and only one assist. Ultimately, it's a 10-point win over a solid Yale club thanks to Oscar's greatness and a really strong defensive showing today.



