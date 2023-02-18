JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Huge win for Kentucky. It's really amazing to think that this UK team swept this Tennessee team. It also reinforces the widespread belief that Kentucky is just a lot better off facing great defensive teams than great offensive teams. UK played with great intensity every single possession like a mature team. Livingston is really coming into his own and playing with a lot of confidence. Just about everybody made contributions today. That's 8-3 for Kentucky in their last 11 games with two wins against top-10 teams, both Tennessee. This one puts them squarely in the NCAA tournament barring a late meltdown. When Kentucky has been at its best this year they have been deliberate every possession, balanced in their scoring, and physical on the glass. They were that today.

DAVID SISK:

What a gut check by Kentucky this week. It was not a stretch to see them lose both games against a very physical pair of teams seeing that the Cats were down two players. A huge positive is the individual improvements. Jacob Toppin is playing his best ball of the year, and is now commanding a defender on the perimeter. He has made 5 of his last 9 three’s. Cason Wallace is doing yeoman’s work. He had to defend Vescovi while carrying the load at the point versus pressure defense. Chris Livingston has now come into his own. These physical battles are right down his alley. The Cats are playing themselves into a higher seed at the right time. There is no other way to phrase it. This was a huge week for the Big Blue.

TRAVIS GRAF:

Kentucky came out in the first half and played their best defensive half of the season, absolutely stifling Tennessee. The Volunteers are too good of a team to not go on a run, and they did in the second half, but Kentucky never lead by less than eight points. Cason Wallace played a terrific floor game and Chris Livingston made a lot of winning plays. The main negative, and it’s obvious, is the free throw shooting. If Kentucky hadn’t built such a big lead in the first half, they could’ve easily shot themselves in the foot down the stretch. Everyone that touched the floor contributed in some fashion as well. All in all, it was a huge Quad-1 win for the Cats that got them off of the bubble. Kentucky needs to focus on getting healthy now.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

I'll take "Things I Didn't Expect To See Today" for $800, Alex. Can anyone figure out college basketball this season? You just never know until you play these things, but what a huge, gutsy win for the Wildcats. Adding another Quad-1 win to the resume -- and a second against highly regarded Tennessee -- should give UK some nice insurance coming down the stretch in the regular season. It would have been nice to see the Cats continue to build on the 20-point lead they held at halftime, but that might have been the best they could play on both ends of the floor. You knew the Vols had at least one run in them. But UK displayed a lot of heart in this one and probably won the thing by coming up with more 50/50 balls than UT. Once again, Chris Livingston was huge on the glass, pulling down a game-high 10 rebounds.