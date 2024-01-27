JUSTIN ROWLAND:

In the moment that looked like a potential disaster for Kentucky. If Kentucky had followed an ugly road loss to South Carolina with a loss to Arkansas, which was 1-5 in the SEC coming in, they would have squandered a lot of the goodwill they have enjoyed with the fan base for most of the season. It was already dropping. Reed Sheppard made some very big plays in the second half. On both ends of the court. Big-time shots were made by Tre Mitchell and Antonio Reeves. That was another ugly offensive half to start the game but in the end, a road conference win is big.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

In the back of every Kentucky fan's mind, they knew this was going to be a much harder game than it should have been. Arkansas is a struggling team on both ends of the floor, but with the Cats coming to town and ESPN's "GameDay" program in the house, it was all but guaranteed that the Razorback faithful were going to push their team to a higher level of play today with hopes of turning around their season. That makes this a big win. Kentucky's offense has really struggled in the last two games, but the Cats came up with the big shots when they needed them today (7 of 11 from deep in the second half) and held the Razorbacks to only 57 points. I liked what Ugonna Onyenso brought to the table today. His stat line won't blow you away (6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 blocks), but he was active on both ends of the floor and had a team-best +14 tonight in 25 minutes of action.





TRAVIS GRAF:

Kentucky played horrifically on offense for the first 20 minutes, but the ball moved better in the second. They couldn’t afford to lose that game when everyone else had been beating up on Arkansas as of late. I thought Reed Sheppard’s confidence really grew in the second half and maybe that will be a springboard for him against SEC athletes moving forward. Antonio Reeves and Tre Mitchell provided good things, and I was really pleased with Ugonna Onyenso’s play. Adou Thiero needs to get back into game shape as there are minutes for the taking with Edwards and Bradshaw combining for 21 minutes. Kentucky’s defense did a better job of deterring drives, but Arkansas isn’t the best team to gauge three-point defense against.

DAVID SISK:

Winning on the road in the SEC is never an easy proposition. It was a root canal, but Kentucky got out of town with a 63-57 win even though they looked like they couldn’t play any worse for much of the game. The offense needs to get back to their old selves, but we probably found out today how much they miss Rob Dillingham. It was obvious they were out an explosive scorer. It was also a game where Reed Sheppard may have gotten some confidence back. I thought the game flipped when he went to point guard in the second half. Defensively, the team had some fight. They forced Arkansas into repeated tough possessions down the stretch. Granted, Arkansas has a middle-school skill level, but let’s hope a situation like today will build some toughness that this team badly needs.







