JUSTIN ROWLAND:

More of the same from this Kentucky team. They shoot themselves in the foot a lot but have the athletes to undo a lot of those mistakes. Devin Leary played probably as poorly as he's capable of playing, and the offensive line had some issues, but it was still a fairly dominant road win at Vanderbilt, so you can't fault them too much. Rushing for 160-plus yards was a good thing to see. Vanderbilt scored 28 points, but I wouldn't read anything into that. Kentucky's 4-0 with Florida coming to town and if the Cats win that, they should have a good ranking.

TRAVIS GRAF:

Kentucky scored 45 points and won by 17 on the road despite not playing close to its A-game. The team started fast but stalled afterward, and they’ve yet to put together a full game. The issue is you’re a third of the way through the season and the team hasn’t been close to putting it all together. Devin Leary needs to be more consistent as they head into tougher competition, and the running game still needs major work. I was actually impressed with the pass rush and DB play for the majority of the game

JEFF DRUMMOND:

I'm not sure too many people will be overly thrilled with this one outside of Maxwell Hairston and those who took Kentucky minus 13.5 points. This was a bit of a chaotic mess from the second quarter on, but to the Cats' credit, they came out focused and ready to play today. Racing to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter ultimately proved to be the difference in overcoming a slew of mistakes (2 INTs) and sloppy play (10 penalties, 105 yards) from that point forward. The defense came up big with three interceptions that directly led to 21 of UK's 45 points. Big day for Brad White's unit, despite what may look like too many points on Vandy's side of the scoreboard to casual observers. The Commodores scored seven on a short field after the UK offense sputtered at the end of the first half, three on a field goal after intercepting a UK pass at the 16-yard line, seven after a bad pass interference call, and seven more with 23 seconds left after the game had long been decided. The 28 doesn't reflect how well they played.