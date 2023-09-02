JEFF DRUMMOND:

It may sound strange coming on the heels of a 44-14 win, but I thought there were enough good things to happen today to offset some of the blemishes. It should be encouraging that the Cats did not play their best game -- there were a lot of issues -- and still rolled to a 30-point win. The coaching staff will like that because you get the comfy W and there's still plenty of stuff on film to correct going into Week 2. All in all, we saw a little bit of everything today. A passing touchdown from Devin Leary to Dane Key. A couple of rushing touchdowns for Ray Davis as part of his 112-yard day. A defensive touchdown. (Maybe shoulda been two of those. And how awesome was it to see Jalen Geiger take it to the house in his first game back from an injury that wiped out his 2022 season?) An electric Barion Brown kickoff return for a TD. Three nice field goals from newcomer Alex Raynor. The special teams may have been the highlight of the day after a rough 2022 campaign.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

It looked like a season opener, which is exactly what it was. In the big picture the injury to Kenneth Horsey is the concern. This is an offensive line that needed him to be good, and didn't need to lose someone Week 1. I'm very curious about his status, but do think Dylan Ray stepped in admirably. I can't expect Devin Leary to be as inaccurate as he was in the first half for much of the rest of the year. Ray Davis probably exceeded my expectations. The two areas to watch for development are the offensive line and the secondary. Ball State's passing offense was too efficient. But overall you saw this team has a pretty strong margin for error in games like this because of the explosiveness. Jay Boulware's special teams unit deserves a shoutout as well.

TRAVIS GRAF:

Kentucky played its C game and still won 44-14. It wasn’t perfect, but there’s a lot to take away on film both good and bad. Devin Leary looked rusty and inconsistent, but you can tell the IQ is there and the timing will get better. Ray Davis is better than I expected, granted against an inferior opponent. The offensive line looks a little improved but still needs some work done. There’s flashes of improved playmaking on defense, but Kentucky didn’t pull many tricks out on that side of the ball. All in all, pretty much expected outcome of a season opener under Stoops.