QUICK TAKES: Kentucky 41, Ohio 6

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

That was a good performance by Kentucky. Brock Vandagriff looked really good. They have to protect him better against SEC teams but you saw the arm talent and playmaking ability. Gavin Wimsatt had some very nice plays when he was in as well. Dane Key seems to be taking his game to another level. He's been their best receiver today and had a career game with 145 yards. At times, the protection could have been better, but there were also some nice pockets. The defense did what you'd expect Kentucky to do to Ohio. It doesn't change the fact they have to climb out of an 0-2 hole in the SEC but they looked strong today.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

This was a fairly businesslike day at the office for Kentucky. The Wildcats' defense once again almost completely clamped down on the opponent. I had wondered if Brad White's unit would be able to sustain the focus and intensity they showed against No. 1 Georgia, but to their credit, the defense came back with another strong showing despite getting a lot of reps for their backups and younger players. Offensively, UK is still a work in progress. Bush Hamdan's unit put up a balanced effort with 282 yards passing and 206 yards rushing, but things still don't feel like they are completely in sync. The Cats have to do a better job in the red zone when they get back into SEC play, but at the end of this day, they put up 41 points and only had to punt one time. I did like how they made a big effort to get Dane Key rolling. He turned 11 targets into seven catches for 145 yards and almost had a couple of TDs. Big confidence-builder for him before a huge trip to Ole Miss next week.