JEFF DRUMMOND:

I believed all week that Kentucky would almost certainly win this game, but I did not envision a 19-point victory and the type of line-of-scrimmage domination we saw today. Kentucky's offensive line had its best showing in almost three years against what had been one of the best run defenses in the nation, and Ray Davis delivered a monster 280-yard rushing performance that flirted with Moe Williams' single-game school record of 299. The defense was dominant throughout. Florida put a couple of touchdowns on the board, but both were aided by would-be sacks that Graham Mertz avoided with some Houdini moves. This could have easily been a shutout. Last shout-out goes to the UK fans. Kroger Field was rocking from start to finish, squashing the myth that you can't have a great atmosphere for a noon kickoff.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Talk about a statement win for the Wildcats. The win wasn't a shock. The way they dominated, and the way they won, those things were surprising. Ray Davis had as good a game as I've ever seen from a Kentucky running back. The way he ran in the first half is something we'll always talk about. The offensive line came up absolutely huge. Kentucky's defense kept Florida in check for the vast majority of the game. They weren't really tested or threatened at any point today. Georgia is a very different, much bigger challenge coming up, but you have to feel a lot better about this football team today than you did before today.



