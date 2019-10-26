LEXINGTON, Ky. -- In a game that most fans and media alike circled as the biggest swing game on Kentucky's schedule going into this season, the Wildcats delivered one of their best all-around performances on Saturday in a 29-7 romp over Missouri.

Junior quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. rushed for a career-high 204 yards and two touchdowns to lead Kentucky (4-4, 2-4 SEC) on a rainy, wind-swept night at Kroger Field.

The Tigers entered the matchup as 9.5-point favorites and boasted a Top 20 national defense that was allowing only 16.6 points per game, but the Cats used a 297-yard rushing night to dominate the game.

The UK defense held Missouri (5-3, 2-2 SEC) to only 289 total yards, well below its season average of 448. The Tigers' lone score came on a 74-yard pass from Kelly Bryant to Tyler Badie early in the third quarter.

*****

In this Cats Illustrated feature, our staff offers its first impressions of the big victory by UK...

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

I was totally wrong about the Bowden at quarterback experiment. It may only go so far against really stout defenses, but against this schedule, he's a load to handle. What an outstanding performance by the junior from Youngstown. Missouri had no answer for him and it was clear even in the first half that the Tigers really seemed to wonder if they could win this game. Kentucky's defense played lights out. What this win means is this Kentucky team has a signature achievement this season: Five straight wins against Missouri, including this MU team, that was 5-2 and carried so much hype preseason. UK took a big step towards a fourth straight bowl game.

TRAVIS GRAF:

Kentucky had to have this win in order to set itself up for a nice shot at bowl eligibility. Lynn Bowden was an absolute stud at the quarterback spot, surpassing 200 yards on the ground. This was a game where the Cats planned on getting some younger redshirting guys some experience, especially at outside linebacker, and everyone who played did something positive. In sloppy conditions, Kentucky was still able to put up points, while holding Missouri to only seven. The team appeared to be having fun playing the game, which wasn’t necessarily evident in the stretch of games that featured Mississippi State and South Carolina. The offensive line has found their footing in the running game and that’s going to pay huge dividends if the Cats decide to roll with Lynn Bowden at quarterback moving forward.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

This was one huge victory for Kentucky. I don't think we can overstate how important it was to set up the final third of the season. At 4-4 with an open date coming up next week and four games remaining that should all carry reasonable hopes of victory, the Cats now have a golden opportunity to get back to a really nice bowl game. They can thank Lynn Bowden Jr. for a lot of that, but it's far from a one-man show. Kentucky's defense is quietly playing some really nice football and improving week by week. After taking some lumps early in the schedule, UK has gotten back to the identity Mark Stoops has always craved -- a physical, tough, gritty football team.