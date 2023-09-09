JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Nobody's going to feel good about that one, and that's concerning because Stoops was so unhappy after the win against Ball State. That's two weeks in a row where Kentucky has underwhelmed. They're 2-0, but remember last year? We identified issues early in the season and the team ended up underwhelming over the whole campaign. One difference this year, I think, is that there isn't one unit on the team that is obviously broken. The defense did not play well today and the offense was very bad in the first half. However, we did see the firepower from Leary and the offense at some points and I do believe they will typically be much better than that. But it's a concerning performance in a game that should have been won by much more. McKinney is a very crafty player for EKU.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

That was not exactly what we were expecting coming into today's game. Give EKU a lot of credit for playing hard, playing really well at times, and bouncing back from a disappointing 66-13 loss at Cincinnati last weekend. That's a proud program, and I think they were playing with their former head coach, Hall of Famer Roy Kidd, in their hearts today as Kidd's family announced that he was being moved to hospice care. On Kentucky's end, it was a sloppy mess for two and a half quarters. For the second week in a row, the offense could not get in sync. The defense allowed too many sustained drives by the Colonels and came up with no three-and-out series today, although they did come up with a couple of forced turnovers. I think Mark Stoops & Co. probably could have approached this game a little differently and came up with a more lop-sided score, but I'm sure they wanted to work on a few things and not really run up the score on three former UK staff members now wearing maroon and white. On to next week...