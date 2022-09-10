JEFF DRUMMOND:

This was a big one. It sounds strange to say it in Week 2, but this was a victory that Kentucky had to have in order to set up all of its lofty preseason goals. It was a team effort for the Cats, who got huge contributions across the board from the offense and defense as the game progressed. Dane Key's leaping touchdown grab on a deep ball from Will Levis changed the early momentum that Florida had established. And after falling behind 16-7 late in the second quarter, Jordan Wright may have delivered the play of the game with an interception of the Gators' Anthony Richardson at the Florida 6-yard line. That allowed it to be a three-point game at the half, and the UK defense just completely locked down the Gators from that point on, highlighted by Keidron Smith's pick-6. You had to like how the O-Line, much maligned through the first six quarters of the young season, got a familiar surge going in the second half, and the way Kavosiey Smoke and La'Vell Wright ran hard to close out the game in the absence of star tailback Chris Rodriguez. Sparked by Roman Harper's "soft" comments this week on the SEC Network, along with the guarantee of a dominant Florida win, the Cats made a statement tonight.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Every so often you have to pause and give respect to what Mark Stoops has done. I had one of those moments of respect tonight when I realized, they're beating Florida and it's not a surprise. It's a big deal, but it wasn't surprising. I picked them to lose because I didn't anticipate the offensive line would get it together like it did, enough to take control of the game while the defense dominated on the other side. It was almost unceremonious with Florida completely unable to seriously threaten UK's defense late in the game. For Mark Stoops to break the UK win record in the Swamp, his second win there in three tries, is almost better than you could write.

DAVID SISK:

Kirk Herbstreit said on College Game Day this would be the kind of chip on the shoulder game that Mark Stoops revels in. It was a total team victory for Kentucky. The coaching staff did a great job of settling in and adjusting. The defense held Florida to 70 second half yards going into the last drive. They shadowed Anthony Richardson and made him beat them with his arm. The Cats also got him for a huge interception before the half that got them back into the game, and then Keidron Smith put UK over the top with the 65-yard pick for the touchdown. Kentucky’s defense simply feasted on an overrated offense and quarterback. Sitting at home I never had any concerns late that the Florida offense could make a big play.