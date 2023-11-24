DAVID SISK:

There isn’t much to say that the box score won’t divulge. Kentucky hangs 118 points, 60.8% shooting, 59.3% 3-point shooting (16-27), 80% from the foul line, and 27 assists. Here is the bottom line: the current lineup is incredibly talented and explosive. I don’t think there is a small-ball, perimeter-heavy team in the country who is better. This young team is also gaining confidence, and experience through much-needed reps. A week ago, BBN was waiting on D.J. Wagner and Justin Edwards to play up to the hype. Both are now doing that. Wagner has scored 50 points this week, and Edwards is getting comfortable. He’s not going to take a lot of shots, but he is efficient. Next up is 10th-ranked Miami. I would expect the fan base to be at a fevered pitch between now and next Tuesday night.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Every year we talk about early season overreactions, and recent seasons have been perfect case studies in the dangers of reading too much into things too quickly. But at this point it's pretty obvious that this team is special in at least several areas: ball movement, shooting, and ball handling are absolutely elite. That was some of the best ball movement we've ever seen from a Kentucky team. I really believe that. Marshall isn't a very good defensive team and looked like a bad matchup for what Kentucky has, but this was as efficient an offensive game as you're ever going to see. Shooting 16 of 27 behind the arc and scoring 48 points in the paint? Impressive.

TRAVIS GRAF:

It was an absolutely great offensive showing by the Cats, who scored the most points of the Calipari era. They have a team full of high-IQ basketball players who love to share the ball. Let’s see if these shots continue to fall against Miami next week as a tough opponent comes to town for what should be a track meet. This team is definitely so much more fun to watch than in years past.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

I'm still not sure what this team's ceiling is until we see the big men return to action but, wow, these Cats are fun to watch. Even the dud games are exciting because you might see UK do something special like they did tonight. Not since Pitino's Bombinos have we seen a Kentucky team run the floor, share the ball, and fire from beyond the arc so confidently. These guys are not only taking a ton of 3s -- anybody can do that -- they're making a ton. I'd be surprised if there was a better perimeter shooting team in college basketball right now. It was also nice to see DJ Wagner's breakout game. We all knew it was coming sooner or later.