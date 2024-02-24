JEFF DRUMMOND:

I don't think Kentucky has ever needed a game like this more than today. At least not in recent memory. The Cats bounced back from blowing a 15-point lead and falling to LSU at the buzzer on Wednesday night in Baton Rouge -- a loss hit the reset button on a lot of fan doubts surrounding this team -- and delivered an absolute knockout punch to one of the SEC's best teams. John Calipari's season-long faith in freshman wing Justin Edwards (28 points, 10-10 FG) is starting to pay huge dividends. It warmed the heart to see him get a couple of standing ovations from the Rupp Arena crowd after the struggles he's been through this season. Also nice to see Zvonimir Ivisic turn in his best performance (18 points, 7-10 FG) since his UK debut. Meanwhile, Antonio Reeves just keeps doing what Antonio Reeves does: 24 points in almost pedestrian fashion. Great win for the Cats. Can they build on the momentum next week at Mississippi State?

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Alabama ran into a buzzsaw today. There aren't many teams in college basketball that are probably capable of beating Kentucky the way they played today. Of course, the caveat is that Kentucky probably matches up with Alabama much better than they match up with a more physical team. Just like we shouldn't read too much into any win, we shouldn't read too much into any loss. Today was a reminder that this team can pour it on against anybody on the right day. Justin Edwards had his best day as a Wildcat and it will be very interesting to see how he's able to build on that.



