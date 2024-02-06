JEFF DRUMMOND:

That was just what the doctor ordered for Kentucky's bruised psyche coming off those back-to-back home losses to Florida and Tennessee. Granted, Vanderbilt is a struggling team, but this is what good teams are supposed to do to bad teams. Even though the Cats played without two starters in point guard DJ Wagner and center/forward Tre Mitchell, they still put up 109 points and placed six players in double figures. Among those, it was really nice to see Justin Edwards tally 17 points in what John Calipari hopes is a major boost to his confidence late in the season, and it was good to see Jordan Burks (13) and Zvonimir Ivisic (11) contribute as well. I've been preaching that UK doesn't have to be great defensively, simply not horrible. The offense will usually carry you if you're not giving up a revolving door of easy buckets. That was true tonight as the Cats allowed 11 3-pointers but held Vandy to 36% from the field and outrebounded the Commodores 50-28.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Two thoughts: First, that was really impressive. We've known Kentucky can play like that when they're able to play like that, so to speak. When you let this team run up and down the court and run their offense without getting up on them and really making them work, they're going to make you look bad. The other thought is Vanderbilt is a really bad team and tonight was just what UK needed. We just don't know how much of a step forward tonight is, versus Vanderbilt just not having the ability to play Kentucky effectively. Lots of good from tonight, though. Rob Dillingham and Antonio Reeves shot the eyes out of the ball. Ivisic did some interesting things. So overall a good night, but we'll see what it means over the next four or five games.

TRAVIS GRAF:

Despite it being against Vandy, this was a step back in the right direction for Kentucky even if you contribute it to nothing more than a confidence booster. They shot the lights out and moved the ball incredibly well. Everyone contributed tonight whenever they touched the floor. Edwards looked to have fun for the first time in forever, and I’m interested to see what’s to come for him following this performance. The offense moves so well with Z on the floor at the big man spot. Adou Thiero, when healthy, has another degree of physicality that others on the roster don’t match.



