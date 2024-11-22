QUICK TAKES: Kentucky 108, Jackson State 59

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

1. This team may just be an offensive machine. That might not seem like a hot take or an enlightening takeaway given how they've looked so far this year but it's still a big statement only five games into the season. Offensively, this team really is beautiful to watch. There are so many shooters. There's so much experience. There's so much passing. We just aren't used to seeing offense like this.

2. Making it count around the rim. We've talked a lot about this team's three-point shooting, but they were insanely efficient inside the arc tonight. All that ball movement (and the assists reflect it) got them plenty of easy looks around the rim and there they didn't encounter much resistance.

3. Jackson State isn't good. They're one of the worst teams in Division I. Having said that, I did think they played better than the score reflected in the first half and deserve a hat tip for that. Still, this one in particular you can't take a whole lot from. At the same time, we've seen this kind of basketball from Kentucky pretty much all season.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

1. Tempo. Tempo. Tempo. Kentucky came out running and gunning tonight and gave the Friday night fans at Rupp Arena a good show. Mark Pope said he wanted more 3s, and the Cats obliged with 39, splashing 17 of them. It felt like the old Pitino's Bombinos days.

2. Cats got back to sharing the ball at a high level, dishing out 29 assists on 41 buckets. Six different UK players had multiple assists, led by Kerr Kriisa with seven off the bench. The backup center, Brandon Garrison, had six!

3. It's fun to watch these guys cheer each other on during the game. With this much talent on the team and Pope playing a deep rotation, unselfishness is mandatory, but these Cats are taking it to the extreme. Players seem to enjoy seeing a teammate score more than themselves.

TRAVIS GRAF:

1. Kentucky came out kind of flat in some aspects and played sloppy for spurts of the game. The talent gap and offensive attack were enough to overcome it against a much inferior team. Jackson State isn’t a very good team, but they rebounded the ball well and challenged Kentucky from a physical aspect for parts of the game.

2. This was the most athletic that Kentucky has looked all season long. They played above the rim and multiple players provided highlight plays. They’re going to need to show more of that during conference play later in the season.

3. Koby Brea is the best shooter I’ve seen in a Kentucky uniform. I know it’s a small sample size, but each outside shot seems like a layup for the senior guard. It’s almost shocking whenever he misses one, and he is confident letting it go off of different kinds of movement.

DAVID SISK:

1. Kentucky did what good teams do against really bad ones. They ran (43 fast break points), and they turned Jackson State over (24 points off 17 turnovers). This was a deal where the Wildcats overwhelmed a badly inferior opponent, but they played their game doing it.

2. Kentucky shoots a lot of three-pointers, and they make their fair share as well. 39 trifecta attempts is a load, but they made 44% of their tries. That shooting percentage is pretty close to the seasonal average. That’s 63 of 149 through five contests; 42.2% on the year is impressive, and 30 attempts per game is right in the neighborhood of what Mark Pope’s teams at BYU put up.

3. These guys individually keep doing what they do. Otega Oweh gets to the rim and defends