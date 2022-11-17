JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Without putting much stock into anything we saw tonight, it was a good night for Kentucky. The fans had fun watching that one. Plenty of highlights, lots of potential on display. It seems to go without saying that forcing Kentucky to run a halfcourt offense (e.g. good shot selection and getting back on defense) has to be a top priority and SC State couldn't do that as such an overmatched opponent tonight. When a team makes Kentucky execute in the halfcourt, then we'll learn something. We know they can run and they looked good doing it tonight. Sahvir Wheeler is off to a good start this year.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

This was fairly routine stuff tonight, a nice bounce-back effort for the Cats coming off Tuesday's disappointing double-overtime loss to Michigan State. Vegas was all over it, tabbing UK as a 41-point favorite, and the Cats won by 43. Just what the doctor ordered. I'm not sure how much we can take from this looking ahead to a tough matchup looming Sunday against No. 2 Gonzaga, but it was one of those nights where everyone contributed and had something to feel good about. Also nice to see UK shoot the ball well from the perimeter, going 10-of-24 from deep after an off-night in Indy against the Spartans.

TRAVIS GRAF:

This was a great game for boosting confidence and working on some things ahead of the big matchup in Spokane. It’s hard to take too much away from this matchup against a very overmatched foe, but there were definitely some positives. The offense runs much better with Sahvir Wheeler at point and him looking to distribute, and he accounted for 11 assists and zero turnovers tonight. They didn’t all fall, but it was promising to see Calipari encourage guards to shoot in transition. Defensive rotations are still a little shaky, and there were times early on when the offense struggled due to bad lineups on the court, but those things will work themselves out over time.