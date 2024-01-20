TRAVIS GRAF:

Kentucky lost focus in a major way in the second half of what was a fun game leading up to that point. The second half defense was inexcusable to be honest. On the bright side of things, Ivisic offers an interesting weapon, even though I wouldn’t expect this output on a nightly basis. If Antonio Reeves keeps up his play into the tournament, Kentucky could really make some noise. Justin Edwards seems to be in danger of being knocked out of the rotation when Adou Thiero comes back, especially if Ivisic plays solidly with his ability to play the four. Defense is still a sticking point for this team in terms of championship ceiling.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

This was a memorable game. One we'll probably not forget anytime soon. Ivisic rained in threes, made impressive passes, and blocked shots. We saw the full explosive potential of Kentucky's offense, and really it's not even potential at this point, it's just what they do game in, game out. The defense still has to improve and they have to start to lock down opponents more often but in terms of the offense that was one of the most impressive games any team in the country will play this year.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

Despite the awkward final 7-8 minutes that turned an absolute blowout into a final score that will mislead a lot of folks who didn't get to see the game, this was a fun night at Rupp Arena. Of course, the debut of Zvonimir Ivisic was a huge part of that. To borrow from the old "Spinal Tap" bit, he took what was already a great atmosphere at Rupp and turned it up to 11 when he checked into the game after the first media timeout. He wasted no time in sending the fans into a complete frenzy, blocking the first shot he defended, throwing a behind-the-back pass for a corner-3 assist to Antonio Reeves, then knocking down the first four shots he attempted, three from beyond the 3-point arc. It was the most energy we've experienced in the building in a long time. Big Z was not the only star, however, as UK shot 62% from the field, 56% from the arc, and 77% at the free-throw line in another dominant offensive performance. The Cats have to find some answers defensively, but I'm not going to harp on that tonight.

DAVID SISK:

I really don’t know how to feel about the game. Kentucky’s offense looked historically good for much of the game. It looked like a 40-point win. The last 10 minutes were enough to send John Calipari to the emergency room tonight. Zvonimir Ivisic was better than advertised in his first game, and it is going to be a big topic of conversation the next few days, and it should. I understand that team got bored late, and if this was a great defensive unit I wouldn’t worry as much about it. But do we trust the defense in big games? Here is the crazy part, it might not matter. Remember when Nick Saban told Chris Low a couple of years ago that defense doesn’t win championships anymore? That was a defining moment in modern day sports. I wonder if that goes for college basketball as well?