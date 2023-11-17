JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Reed Sheppard is one impressive basketball player. Even if he wasn't taking any shots, he's the kind of guy who could have a huge impact on the game with his defense, passing, and anticipation of all the action. He and Rob Dillingham play very well together. What stands out to me is the ball does not stop with those two. It's constantly moving, putting strain on the defense, forcing tough rotations and clean looks almost always result. The other two freshmen, Edwards and Wagner, look like they're still feeling their way around at this level. That's okay for now because Kentucky has such a plethora of offensive options capable of going for 20 points on a given night. Stonehill isn't a good team but I do feel like they probably executed their offense about as well as they're capable of at times. This was a very strong performance by Kentucky with their skill fully on display, even if they turned it over more than they have in other games this year.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

I have always expected Reed Sheppard to be a quality player at Kentucky... at some point. I had no idea he could be this good (25 points, 7/8 3PFG, 7 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks) this fast. He might be the Cats' most efficient and productive player through four games this season, and this was his best showing yet. Big Blue Nation loves a home-grown talent, and when you factor in the "legacy" aspect of his father, he's well on his way to fan-favorite status. The other thing that stands out about tonight is, even though everyone expected this to be a blowout, UK is playing in a style that makes it fun. The Cats are running and gunning. The hardest part of these last three years since Covid was, not only did UK lose more than usual, but even most of the wins felt like joyless rock fights. These games have been a blast. Now, if they can get DJ Wagner and Justin Edwards on track and get just one of the 7-footers on the court, things could really be interesting.