DAVID SISK:

Another heartbreaker for Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament, and another game in which Kentucky has no answer for a diminutive point guard. At 5-foot-9, Markquis Nowell lit the Cats up for 27 points and nine assists with much of his scoring coming in the second half. In a game where they owned the boards to a 45-25 extent there was a more meaningful stat. Kansas State was 21 for 33 for 63.3% from two-point range. It also didn’t help that Jacob Toppin and Antonio Reeves combined four points going into the final minute of the game. It has now been four full seasons since a Sweet 16, and five since UK has won an SEC Tournament. Kentucky’s team will come into next season with incredible point, but I’ll believe positive results when I see it. John Calipari should be on the clock. Next season is do or die.

TRAVIS GRAF:

At this part of the year you have to make shots above all else. Jacob Toppin and Antonio Reeves going 2/21 from the field just absolutely decimated Kentucky’s chances in this one. The season ends in another underachieving year for John Calipari and the fan base will be far from happy this offseason. Kansas State got momentum at the right time and Kentucky wasn’t mentally tough enough to scratch and claw as much as they needed to to win this one. Back to the drawing board this off-season.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

I thought that was a really important game for Calipari. It probably doesn't change much, because he's going to get another year with a talented roster, but it would have meant a lot to see Kentucky back in the Sweet 16. As it is, they beat an 11 seed and lost yet again before the second weekend. Kansas State picked a good time to hit some really big shots but that's what good guard play will do for you in March. Kentucky didn't have good enough guard play and they didn't get close to enough from Reeves or Toppin. Then again, we knew that it would probably come down to that, it was just a matter of what round.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

March Madness has been about guard play and shot-makers for a long time. Kansas State got a dominant performance from pint-sized point guard Markquis Nowell, who scored 27 points and dished out nine assists. He was also 10-of-11 at the free-throw line, hitting all of them when the game was on the line. From midway through the first half, this one felt like a game that might come down to whoever had the ball last. It didn't quite reach that point as a cliffhanger, but Kansas State made three huge 3-pointers down the stretch on a day when they only made five of 21 from deep. Oscar Tshiebwe did everything he could to keep UK in the game with a 25-point, 18-rebound effort, and Cason Wallace was 21 points, nine rebounds, and four assists, but the Cats had no way to compensate for a combined five points on 2-for-22 shooting by Jacob Toppin and Antonio Reeves. They entered the game averaging 27 points between them. And now we begin the "Who's Staying, Who's Leaving?" chapter of the season to see who John Calipari blends with his latest elite recruiting class for another run next season.