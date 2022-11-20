TRAVIS GRAF:

Gonzaga delivered a huge blow right after the game tipped off and Kentucky dug itself such a huge hole that the Cats weren’t able to get out of it. They made it interesting in the second half, but you’re not going to win many games when Antonio Reeves and CJ Fredrick are 5-of-22 from the field and you get out rebounded by 10 on the road. Kentucky is really struggling with defense, and it doesn't have a rim protector playing a ton of minutes to help make up for perimeter mistakes. Nobody could stop Drew Timme from getting to the rim despite knowing it was coming, and the Cats never really spread out Gonzaga on the offensive end. I’m sure the Kentucky fan base wasn’t expecting to be this negative this early in the season with a veteran team.

DAVID SISK:

There are plenty of negatives to take away from a game that was over before it began. The Cats had nothing going for them in the first half. Oscar Tshiebwe was the offense, and nobody had anything to speak of defensively. UK did score 47 points in the second half. Four Cats ended up in double figures. Cason Wallace knocked down a pair of three’s. Jacob Toppin was automatic from the elbow, but the bottom line was the hole was so deep everything had to go perfectly in the final 20 minutes. That wasn’t going to happen for a team that gave up 56% shooting, and had no answer for Drew Timme.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

Kentucky has played two teams with a pulse this season and lost to both of them. That's not exactly what Big Blue Nation was expecting with a veteran roster and a strong recruiting class joining forces in Lexington, especially after getting a "head start" with four exhibition games in the Bahamas. I think everyone knew Gonzaga would come out salty after being run off the court at Texas, but UK surprisingly didn't look ready to match that fight. It was clear from the opening tip that the Cats did not have the same kind of energy that the Bulldogs had. Gonzaga grabbed the first 13 -- 13! -- rebounds of the game against an opponent that boasts NCAA rebounding champ Oscar Tshiebwe. The first-half offense was atrocious (8 of 32 FG, 4 of 32 by people not named Oscar.) The big man helped the Cats get back in the game in the second half, but Tshiebwe picked up a questionable fourth foul with 12:48 to play, and Gonzaga pushed a four-point lead back out to 13. Kentucky had no interior presence with him off the floor.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

I think Kentucky is capable of playing Gonzaga a lot better than that. The whistle was not in the Cats' favor tonight, and when Oscar went out of the game with his fourth foul, that really killed their chances at a comeback. But I think they have to defend a team like Gonzaga very differently. You can't play off Timme and let him drive at you. It's hard because he can do it in a lot of ways and they're so skilled you have to assume they're capable of shooting 50% just about any time out. We saw the worst of Sahvir Wheeler again early in this game, and the offense didn't look good for most of the game.



