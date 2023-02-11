DAVID SISK:

This loss was a brutal one for several reasons. First, Kentucky isn’t supposed to lose to Georgia. But things spiral further when one considers this was probably the most winnable game on paper out of the next five. The Cats face a gauntlet as they are off the bubble (in a bad way) according to Joe Lunardi. It just hasn’t been there for UK. The Cats shot just 37.5% overall. Sahvir Wheeler and C.J. Frederick didn’t play. Cason Wallace went scoreless until the final minute of play. This team has been inconsistent all year long, and that has led to consistent underachieving.

TRAVIS GRAF:

This is the second game in a row where Kentucky got it taken to them physically from start to finish. The toughness isn’t there with this group, and they’re not the type of team to consistently be able to make runs when trailing. I wasn’t expecting Cason Wallace to lay a complete dud today, either. That really surprised me as he’s been the most consistent player over the past month or so. Honestly, Kentucky does not deserve to be in the tournament with losses to Georgia and South Carolina. They have their work cut out for them the rest of the way, and it’s an uphill battle from now on.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Whether or not this loss is the nail in the coffin for the season -- technically, that wouldn't come until an elimination in the SEC tournament, for certain -- remains to be seen. But it's a really awful sign that Kentucky lost this game, a game that everyone believed they needed to win. They're just not very good. This is as negative as things will get so buckle up. Antonio Reeves did everything he could, but it wasn't enough with Cason Wallace not scoring until the final minute of play, a couple of guys out, and Jacob Toppin playing up and down. UGA had a ton of guys around Oscar and demanded other players beat them, and it didn't happen.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

As others have suggested, this could be a potential death blow to Kentucky's postseason hopes. The Cats already owened a loss to one of the worst teams in P5 against South Carolina. Georgia isn't quite that bad, but the Bulldogs came into this game losing six of their last seven and 129 in the NET rankings. It's just another terrible loss in what may have been a "must-win" scenario. Playing without injured guards Sahvir Wheeler and CJ Fredrick definitely hurt, but UK may have been able to overcome their absence if Cason Wallace didn't have one of his worst games of the season. The talented freshman guard did not score until 52 seconds remaining in the game and finished with just five points. The most troubling thing we're seeing now is the lack of adjustments by the coaching staff. John Calipari is not providing his team any Xs and Os solutions right now.