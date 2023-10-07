JEFF DRUMMOND:

This is the kind of result that may make some fans wonder if Kentucky is ever going to be able to take that next step on the SEC ladder. I didn't expect the Wildcats to go into Athens and win this game tonight, but I really felt strongly that they'd be in a close game until deep into the fourth quarter and maybe -- just maybe -- have a shot to pull off something special if the Bulldogs weren't on their A game. Well, Georgia delivered its best performance of the season, and Kentucky countered with its worst. Despite all of the Dawgs' recent departures to the NFL and UK amassing more talent, it still looked like an epic mismatch. Kentucky didn't help matters by making some inexcusable mental mistakes and penalties in the first half that led to a 21-0 hole. Ultimately, this is the type of performance you cannot have if you desire more respect around the league and the nation.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

That was about as bad as it possibly could have been. Kentucky was simply not ready and Georgia was. That level of domination should not happen to a Kentucky team that has as much talent as this one. Kentucky just hasn't been up to the task against Top 10 teams, even in its better seasons. Devin Leary was off the mark way too often. The receivers didn't play very well. There was no running game. Jager Burton's early penalties ruined any chance they had of competing, but based on how the defense played, the Cats never really had a chance anyway. This may have been UGA's coming out party but Kentucky played horribly. Not what the program needed in a primetime national TV spot.

TRAVIS GRAF:

It was an all-systems failure for Kentucky today, and the moment seemed way too big for them. Everyone needs to step back and re-evaluate how close Kentucky is to actually taking the “next step” as a program after this showing and after the Tennessee thrashing a year ago. Georgia looked beatable at times this season but put it all together today in a complete butt whoopin’. The Cats didn’t show discipline whatsoever and really shot themselves in the foot early, then just wilted after getting down a couple of scores because of them.