JEFF DRUMMOND:

Kentucky was probably lucky to leave Gainesville with a two-point victory earlier this month, and Florida returned the favor with an unlikely win tonight at Rupp Arena. The Wildcats managed to blow a four-point lead in the final 37 seconds, allowing the Gators to get a game-tying 3-pointer off with three seconds to go. UK chose not to foul early, which proved to be a big mistake. John Calipari will have to answer questions about that late strategy. This is a costly loss. You can't afford home losses in this league, even if you're playing without a couple of starters in DJ Wagner (ankle) and Justin Edwards (knee). It's a shame that the Cats wasted a huge performance from Ugonna Onyenso (13 points, 16 rebounds, 8 blocked shots) in his first collegiate start. It was somewhat negated by a rare off-night for Tre Mitchell (2-for-10 FG, 5 points). Even with Ugo giving UK some serious rim protection, the Cats remain pretty bad on the defensive end of the floor. You can't allow 94 points to unranked teams. Things don't get any easier on Saturday as No. 5 Tennessee comes to town.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

This loss really impacts my opinion of this team. After the Arkansas game you had to leave open the possibility that maybe, just maybe, they were taking a big step forward defensively. Tonight, it doesn't feel like that's the case. Does a championship-caliber team lose to UNCW and an unranked Florida team at Rupp? As explosive as this team has looked offensively, how often has this team looked anything like "dominant" against just about anybody? We probably need a hard reset about expectations for this team. Nobody's off the hook tonight. Even the better players and the stat sheet stuffers showed glaring deficiencies.

TRAVIS GRAF:

Once it went to overtime, I didn’t feel good about Kentucky’s chances. They had chances to win it in regulation but couldn’t capitalize. Florida is a solid team, but this is a very bad loss for Kentucky. They’re just not good at finishing games and struggle to get stops. Guys were tired at the end of the game, but so were Florida’s. The one bright spot was Ugonna Onyenso, who looks like the team’s go-to guy on the interior.

DAVID SISK:

This was a weird game. Kentucky was down D.J. Wagner and Justin Edwards. Adou Thiero evidently got injured during the game, and Rob Dillingham played out the overtime session with a cramp. There were some tired legs late. Reed Sheppard played all 45 minutes. Antonio Reeves, Tre Mitchell, and Dillingham all played at least 35 minutes. But in the end, the defensive struggles reared its ugly head. Florida had to have three points on the last-second possession, and they got it. Then they could not get the critical stops in overtime. Florida hit 12 3s, and made seven more foul shots. (The Gators made more three-pointers than the Cats made free throws.) UK will get healthy, but as I’ve been saying for weeks they have to improve on the defensive end. If you can’t get stops you are at the other team’s mercy in a close tournament game.