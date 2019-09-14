LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Florida stunned Kentucky with 19 unanswered points in the fourth quarter Saturday night at Kroger Field to claim a 29-21 win in the SEC opener for both teams.

Kentucky (2-1, 0-1 SEC) led 21-10 entering the final quarter and seemed to be in control after the Gators' starting quarterback, Feleipe Franks, left the game with a serious leg injury in the third. However, Kyle Trask came off the bench to rally No. 9 Florida by completing nine of 13 passes for 126 yards to lead three late touchdown drives.

The Wildcats still had a chance to potentially win the game with 54 seconds left, but redshirt freshman kicker Chance Poore pushed a 35-yard field goal attempt just to the right, and Florida (3-0, 1-0 SEC) got a 76-yard touchdown run by Josh Hammond on an end-around to seal the win.

"Obviously a very, very difficult loss," UK head coach Mark Stoops said. "... You know, that (field goal) goes in, or we get that first down, we're all sitting here saying that's one heck of a football game."

Sawyer Smith, starting his first game for UK in the place of injured Terry Wilson, completed 23 of 35 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for a score but was intercepted three times and lost a fumble.

Florida outgained Kentucky by a narrow 438-407 margin (bolstered by the late 76-yard run) but committed just two turnovers compared to four by the Cats.

*****

In this Cats Illustrated "Quick Takes" feature, our staff offers its first impressions on the UK loss:

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Well, this was a gut punch for Kentucky fans. Very similar to many previous losses to the Gators and even more difficult to stomach than most because Kentucky looked to be Florida's equal for most of the night. I normally defend the play-calling but I thought Kentucky played it a little tight when they could have been more attack-oriented in a few key situations. My concern going into the season was that UK didn't have those proven "game-tippers" like Allen and Snell, who helped win so many "50-50 games" last season. This was UK's second-toughest game of the season and should have been a win, but in the big picture, there's still a lot to play for.

TRAVIS GRAF:

You could see the heartbreak coming from a mile away after the missed 4th-and-1 and the TJ Carter targeting call. I think the coaches were in “playing not to lose” mode towards the end. It was a tale of two halves for Sawyer Smith, who looked like an All-SEC quarterback in the first half. Kavosiey Smoke is the clear-cut No. 1 running back on the team, and that’s becoming more clear each week. There was a series of unfortunate events that kept the ‘Cats from winning tonight, but they went toe to toe and arguably outplayed a top 10 team.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

The Kentucky program has made huge strides under Mark Stoops & Co., but this one tonight sure felt like "old UK." I'm still kinda scratching my head as to how it occurred. This game felt like the Cats dominated it, but they lost by eight. This series against Florida has just been bizarre in recent years. One can make an argument that the Cats should have won five of the last six matchups, but here they sit at 1-5 versus the Gators since 2014. When the disappointment fades and its time to get re-focused for a trip to Mississippi State, I think fans will ultimately be encouraged that Sawyer Smith showed enough to convince them that UK can compete with the almost every team on the schedule despite losing Terry Wilson.