QUICK TAKES: Citrus Bowl - UK vs. Iowa

JEFF DRUMMOND:

I'm an optimist at heart who thinks there's always a chance until the clock hits 00:00 in sports, but I have to admit that I thought multiple times in the fourth quarter today that it was just not going to be Kentucky's day. Somehow, some way, the Cats got the job done. I'm still not really sure how they pulled this off, given how many players were out of action today. That was a gut-check win where the defense had to come up with two or three stops just to hang around, and the offense delivered the biggest clutch drive in recent program history. The moral of the story: Get yourself a Wan'Dale Robinson, and you'll always have a chance. If this was his last game as a Cat -- and we'd have to be crazy to think it is not -- few players have ever delivered more in their final game wearing that uniform.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

This game was a testament to what Mark Stoops has built at Kentucky. They would have lost this game the way it went late against pretty much anybody a few years ago. Now you just expect Kentucky to make plays down the stretch. They did it against an opportunistic, blue collar opponent that had all the momentum here today. The offensive line was beat up and a patchwork unit all day but Kentucky was the better team besides that. To beat a 10-win Big Ten divisional championship team while missing so many guys is a huge achievement.

TRAVIS GRAF:

Kentucky pulled out a very gutsy win against a big name opponent on the big stage, all while being down some key players on both sides of the ball. The Cats' usual suspects made key plays on offense down the stretch to pull ahead in the final minutes. Wan’Dale Robinson is the best Kentucky wide receiver that I’ve seen in my lifetime, and how about DeAndre Square coming up with the game winning turnover in what could be his last game. He also caught that interception on the same field where his good friend Chris Oats recovered the game-winning fumble against Penn State in 2018.

DAVID SISK:

I don’t usually comment on football, but this was as solid and dramatic of any bowl game we will see this year. I just like to see sound coaching and execution no matter the sport. These were two teams who are physical, smart, and don’t beat themselves. I felt like in the end Kentucky was more athletic in key spots. Wan’dale Robinson was a huge difference maker with 170 yards on 10 catches. End in the end players make plays, and Kentucky had a few more players in the clutch.