JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Overall I think it's an OK draw for Kentucky. Going into the day and for a while, I've felt that "mindset" is more important than "matchups" for this team. It's true, physical teams can cause problems for Kentucky but we did see them go into Knoxville and win a game nobody expected them to. If Kentucky makes it out of the first round they get either Texas Tech or NC State and that's when it really gets interesting. Houston is not the one seed you want to see and I'm not sure they're going to lose before a hypothetical Elite Eight matchup with UK. So that's worrisome. But in the bottom half of the bracket, I think things are manageable.

TRAVIS GRAF:

I think it’s a solid draw for Kentucky, and you couldn’t ask for a much fair setup. Playing Oakland in the first round should hypothetically be a non-issue, and if it is there will be problems in Lexington next week. The next matchup would set up with Texas Tech, a tough team that is well-coached and isn’t afraid to play physical, or NC State, a team that’s hot and has some guards that can take over. Historically, Marquette has Kentucky’s number in the tournament and they’ve always been one of the most consistent teams this season. Houston would be an issue, but that’s a topic of discussion a week or two from now if Kentucky makes it that far. The Cougars have a veteran backcourt and are one of the best defensive teams in the country.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

I think we've all learned in recent years not to take anything for granted, but I believe the Cats got a decent draw to begin the Big Dance. A couple of objectives were met: avoid getting sent to the East and delay a potential matchup with top-seeded UConn as long as possible (and away from Boston); and begin the tourney relatively close to home where you'll have decent fan support. I think UK will have a good fan showing in Pittsburgh. They should handle business in the opener against Oakland, who is 0-5 against five teams ranked in KenPom's Top 51 this season, but things get real interesting in a hurry with a second-round matchup against either Texas Tech (6) or NC State (11). Looking further down the line, you have traditional UK tournament kryptonite in the form of Marquette (2) and a Houston (1) team that will be highly motivated to amend for their humbling Big 12 championship loss to Iowa State. That game would be played in Dallas, a tough scenario if the Cougars get there.

DAVID SISK:

Kentucky can’t complain about this draw. It was much better than Auburn who got rewarded with the SEC Tournament title with a possible Sweet 16 date with UCONN. Granted, you have to play the game, but the path to the round of 16 is clear. I think we are all looking at the possibility of a matchup with Marquette to get to the Elite Eight. That will be a battle if it materializes, especially if their point guard, Tyler Kolek is back healthy. Houston originally sounded like a lock on the top end of the bracket, but after watching their offense fizzle Saturday against Iowa State I’m not so sure. The mission is clear and defined. Kentucky has to do a better job of keeping the opponent's backcourt in front of them. This team is talented enough to give hope for a trip to Phoenix, but flawed enough to understand that disappointment could be just around the corner.