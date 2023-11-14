JUSTIN ROWLAND:

On the one hand, there was a lot for Kentucky fans to like tonight. There are so many guys in the backcourt who can play, you're pretty much guaranteed to be strong there night in and night out. That's a really good sign. Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard carried them early. Calipari has to find out what buttons to press and it might just be a game-by-game basis all season. Dickinson was just far too much given what Kentucky was missing. You missed an opportunity for a resume-enhancing win because KU will probably be a 1 or 2 seed but given the guys being out, you can't feel bad about this team.

TRAVIS GRAF:

Tough game for Kentucky coming up short in a thriller. The youth showed up a lot throughout the game, and there were stretches of the game where the lineups didn’t make much sense. However, both of those things will get ironed out throughout the season. Kentucky went toe to toe with the number one team in the country without really any contributions from DJ Wagner and Justin Edwards, and there was no size outside of Tre Mitchell to negate Hunter Dickinson, who dominated the game. It was a fun game and a completely new brand of basketball for Calipari. I’m very bullish on this team’s ceiling.

DAVID SISK:

As Jay Bilas said, “Kentucky competed, and then some.” UK fans won’t like the final result, but not many expected them to play as well as they did. The loss of three big men finally reared its head in the second half as Hunter Dickinson ended up with 27 points and 21 rebounds. Rob Dillingham, Antonio Reeves, Adou Thiero, and Reed Sheppard did some good things offensively. D.J. Wagner and Justin Edwards experienced some severe growing pains. It was a learning experience both individually and collectively. If Calipari didn’t already know, he has a point guard in Rob Dillingham. As players begin to fit into their roles this needs to be the big takeaway for them. The youngsters need to learn how to execute late in the shot clock against a dug in offense. That will happen. There is no reason for Kentucky fans not to be bullish on this team.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

Can a game be encouraging and discouraging at the same time? What an incredible effort by the Cats. They really need to be praised for the fight they took to the top-ranked Jayhawks tonight in Chicago. Adou Thiero gave a heroic performance with UK playing without its three 7-footers. I don't think the most optimistic fan in BBN imagined he had that kind of game in him. Crazy-good stuff. Rob Dillingham went nuclear for a stretch that might have been the most fun that Kentucky Basketball has experienced in four years. Antonio Reeves didn't have his Arkansas-level shooting night but still made a ton of plays en route to 24 points. On the flip side, they got only five points on combined 1-for-18 shooting from their top two recruits, DJ Wagner and Justin Edwards. Those guys just didn't respond to the bright lights on the big stage. This game was there to be had. It was a chance for the Cats -- and, really, John Calipari -- to make a statement that they are back. They let it slip away but gave some hope for what this team can become.