JUSTIN ROWLAND:

What a perfect ending to Lynn Bowden's unforgettable season. It's hard to remember a Kentucky player who meant more to his team, and that's an incredible statement considering a couple of guys on last year's team. There was a lot that didn't go Kentucky's way in Charlotte. Bad early penalties and perhaps a lack of focused response to the pregame tensions, a Virginia Tech offense that presented a real challenge, and some poor tackling. But in the end, Bowden would not be denied. You had to feel good about Kentucky's chances when he got the ball with more than eight minutes to play. They were either going to sink or swim with him, and I'm not sure how many defenses in the country were going to stop him in that situation.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

You know how it feels when you walk out of a theater and the movie has a great ending that nobody was expecting? That was today's Belk Bowl for me. Kentucky winning on a rugged, eight-and-a-half-minute drive powered by its physical offensive line and the legs of Lynn Bowden Jr. did not come as a surprise, but the Wildcats capping that drive with a touchdown pass as the final play of Bowden's remarkable career was a fantastic Hollywood ending. It was fitting that wide receiver Josh Ali got to do the scoring honors. His clutch, sliding catch on 4th-and-2 near midfield kept UK's season alive only moments earlier. This feels like an important win going into an offseason when a lot of these guys will be returning with even higher expectations for 2020.

TRAVIS GRAF:

It may have been Bud Foster’s last game, but Eddie Gran absolutely worked the legendary defensive coordinator and ruined his last hoorah. Kentucky’s offense showed some new wrinkles and there was some awesome play-calling at key junctures. Lynn Bowden is one of the best to ever rock Kentucky blue and white and he’ll forever go down in history in Lexington. AJ Rose was great today also, outside of the fumble. He should’ve had another 70-yard touchdown, but it was called back. The defense didn’t play great, but made plays and stops whenever they were needed. What a great way to end a season in which the program miraculously kept momentum despite having to play a wide receiver at quarterback. Another feather in this staff’s cap.