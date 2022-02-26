QUICK TAKES: Arkansas 75, Kentucky 73

TRAVIS GRAF:

That game was the equivalent of an Elite Eight matchup in my opinion. The Cats came out slow once again, but made a complete game of it and had a very good chance to win at the end. Arkansas is one of the hottest teams in the nation right now and they had a heroic performance from JD Notae. Oscar Tshiebwe was terrific himself, and Kentucky’s starting backcourt got their legs under them a bit, but this game comes down to a lack of production from Kellan Grady. The super-senior didn’t hunt his shot and only took a couple of attempts total on the day. The biggest thing coming from this game is it probably means Kentucky is locked in for a 2 seed instead of a 1, but it’s far from a terrible loss.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Oscar Tshiebwe at his finest, ladies and gentlemen. What an incredible game. It's tough to remember many individual performances on that level considering it came on the road and Kentucky needed seemingly every point and rebound. The flip side? The supporting cast around Tshiebwe needs to play better. They weren't terrible. But they were bad in the first half and didn't make the winning plays in the last couple of minutes. Grady got in early foul trouble and didn't have his usual impact. Keion Brooks made his mark in transition but he did not play well down the stretch. TyTy Washington was feeling his way back onto the court. My struggle with this team over the past several weeks has been that I can't relate to the ups and downs during each game. I'm fully convinced this team will show up and make a deep run in the tournament, even though you shouldn't take that for granted. The final outcome against that team and at that venue doesn't change how I feel at all.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

For the most part, this game played out exactly how I expected it to be. I thought we'd see a pretty good back and forth battle with it coming down to the final minute or two. What I did not expect was for the game to unfold in that manner with so many UK players performing under their level of ability. Oscar Tshiebwe was incredible with 30 points and 18 rebounds, but his supporting cast didn't come up with much. The entire backcourt had only 27 points, and 14 of those came from Sahvir Wheeler. Kellen Grady had just three points on 1-of-3 shooting, and Davion Mintz was held scoreless on only two shots. Kentucky finished 4-of-15 from 3-point range, and TWO of those were banked in. It's hard to win in this era of college basketball with that kind of shooting. That said, they lost by two, on the road, with a guy -- JD Notae -- going for 30, to one of the hottest teams in the country as Arkansas wins for the 13th time in 14 games, including Ws over both UK and Auburn and the only L coming by one point at Alabama.