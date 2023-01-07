JUSITN ROWLAND:

It's true that Kentucky missed a lot of shots it could have made. At this point, does it really matter? The offense has been horrible against the best teams Kentucky has played. Today was no exception and the worst we've seen to date. Kentucky should never get beat down like this in basketball. They're in a very bad place and I don't see the way out. Oscar Tshiebwe struggled so much today. Aside from Sahvir Wheeler and Antonio Reeves, nobody came to play. Calipari put a good defensive lineup or two on the court in the first half, but Alabama outclassed them in every respect. Let the meltdown commence.

TRAVIS GRAF:

It’s really the tale of the tape with this one. One team showcased great spacing and got their players in the best position to make plays. The other ran offensive sets that looked like they were from the 60’s. Alabama also has athletic, rim protecting big men. Oscar Tshiebwe couldn’t play today, and when he was on the court, he got abused in every way imaginable. John Calipari got absolutely fleeced by Nate Oats this afternoon, and it’s time for him and Mitch Barnhart to have a heart-to-heart conversation. The former standout coach has absolutely lost the whole fan base according to social media.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

I don't think this final score will come as a surprise to a lot of people... and that's the main problem for Kentucky right now. These type of performances have become not only common but almost expected against quality opponents. It's not too difficult to see where this one went wrong. When your best three players -- inlcuding last year's national player of the year -- are saddled with a zero in the scorebook at halftime, you're looking at a long day. Oscar Tshiebwe, Cason Wallace, and Jacob Toppin went a combined 3-for-30 from the field. On top of that, Tshiebwe had only six rebounds, marking the first time in his UK career that an opposing player (Brandon Miller 7) has pulled down more rebounds than he did. He looked completely demoralized today, something we've never seen from Oscar, even in defeat.

DAVID SISK:

I don’t remember really seeing anything like this from Kentucky before. They weren’t ready out of the gates. Cason Wallace got two very quick fouls, and Oscar Tshiebwe was a no-show. It was as poor of a shooting and offensive performance as I can remember. There just aren’t any positives to take from it. The Alabama student section was shouting “NIT” late in the game. That doesn’t sound like a distant reality today.



