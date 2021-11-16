Quick Takeaways From Kentucky's Win Against Mount St. Mary's
Cats Illustrated publisher Justin Rowland offers quick takeaways after Kentucky's Tuesday night win against Mount St. Mary's...- Calipari had a quick hook early in the game. He started Tshiebwe, Br...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news