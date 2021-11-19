Quick Takeaways From Kentucky's 77-59 Win Against Ohio
Quick takeaways from Kentucky's Friday night game against Ohio from Cats Illustrated publisher Justin Rowland ... - Liked going to Keion Brooks for the mid-range face-up game on UK's opening posses...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news